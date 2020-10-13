On Tuesday afternoon the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls received a large, generous donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The 42,000 pounds of food was shipped in from Salt Lake City, from the Bishops' Storehouse, with the intent to help families in crisis.
This donation helps the Community Food Basket offset the loss of food drives due to the ongoing pandemic.
Ariel Jackson, Executive Director of the Community Food Basket, explains how.
"We're hoping to raise 120-thousand pounds of food. This donation get us well on our way. We have collected another 8-thousand pounds in addition to this from this same food drive and so together this community is going to get us to the 120-thousand pounds to get our families through the holidays."
Providing much need assistance to families that may need a slight break during this difficult year.
The Community Food Basket has seen a significant increase in families that have needed help.
Making the donation from the church instrumental in feeding those extra families.
John Strobel, President of the Idaho Falls' south stake, tells us how this donation will help food insecure families.
"There's a huge problem in this area right now with the pandemic as it goes on longer and longer, more and more people are struggling. And food insecurity is a big deal and so it helps them through their crisis."
Alleviating some of the stress from when their next meal will be.
Everyone involved in this effort felt extremely gracious to have a hand in this, including Craig Lacey, a Driver for Deseret Transportation, who drove the food to Idaho Falls.
"I really enjoy this work. It is so rewarding to go to areas where what we do is so much appreciated."
The Community Food Basket is currently holding a food drive through the month of October, at multiple locations.
Donations can be dropped off at anytime at the following locations:
All 3 Albertsons stores
Sam’s Club
Fred Meyers
Keller Williams Realty
Amerititle
ReMax Reality
Better Homes and Gardens Reality
Donations can be dropped off at these locations on Saturday during the month of October between the hours of 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM:
Good 2 Go Convenience Stores:
125 S. 25 E. (Hitt Rd)
3727 No Yellowstone (Yellowstone and Hitt Rd)
3505 105th Ucon
Hallpark Shopping Center 17th Street next to Dairy Queen
KJ’s Convenience Stores
1300 E. Broadway
1520 E. Sunnyside
495 W. 17th Street
Sunnyside & Holmes Church Parking Lot
