Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH. FOR THE HARD FREEZE WATCH, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 22 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ARCO/MUD LAKE DESERT, UPPER AND LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN * WHEN...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. FOR THE HARD FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&