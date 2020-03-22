As different places around the community close down due to the threat of the Covid-19 virus, so are many of the places where people congregate for church meetings.
Larry Fisher, the Communication Director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls area, tells KPVI’s Deanne Coffin that the church is no longer having its members congregate for meetings on Sundays in their church buildings.
Fisher says the decision was based on the CDC and government agencies recommendations of not meeting with groups of 10 or more.
“So I think just worldwide they decided to cancel all church meetings and it’s kind of neat because the church has been preparing us to do home centered study and so this, I mean not that I’m glad that this is happening, but it’s neat that the families have been prepared to be able to do this, so it’s just kind of a natural occurrence,” says Larry Fisher, Communication Director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls.
Fisher says the meetings in the church buildings will be put on hold until further notice.
Also, all masses in the St. John Paul II Parish in Idaho Falls are closed for public attendance. Instead, they will be live streamed on the parish's Facebook page to make sure that people can have access to church while self-quarantined and practicing social distancing.
Masses can also be found at ifcatholics.net
