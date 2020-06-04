The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced on Thursday that the October General Conference in Salt Lake City will be virtual only.
The church says it will follow the same pattern as the conference held last April
In a church statement they say that as a worldwide organization they have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from all around the world.
The general sessions will be broadcast as usual, however the general sessions will not be open to the public.
Larry Fisher, the Pocatello area Communications Director for the church says the announcement isn’t surprising.
“The church is very cautious about this pandemic and the concern that they have for the health of the members of the church and you know people everywhere, and so they want to take the cautious approach and keep everybody safe and keep this from spreading,” says Larry Fisher, Pocatello Area Communications Director.
Church officials say additional details about general conference scheduled for October 3rd and 4th will be shared as they are finalized.
