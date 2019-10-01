High flying acrobatics are swinging into Idaho State University's Stephens performing arts center.
Cirque Zuma Zuma brings lots of energy, movement, and music during its performance.
Tomorrow night, ISU's Season of Note will host them for one night.
Known as the african cirque du soleil, the high energy show is based on traditional African circus with live music mixed in.
George casper, director of events at ISU, said of the event "Action filled is a very good word, very fast paced, moving, audience gets involved and the talent they're very talented."
Tickets can be bought through the following link: https://ev15.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=SN&linkID=idsu&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=
