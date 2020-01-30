If you're interested in learning more about the Pocatello Police Department, you should apply for the Citizen's Police Academy.
Applications are currently being accepted and the academy starts on starts on April 7 and runs through the end of May.
It allows members of the community to see what they do, some of the training they go through, understand crime scene investigations, and go through a mock crime scene.
Participants will also learn about the swat team, K-9 team, and spend a day out on the range with shooting instructors as well as with emergency vehicle driving instructors.
This year they added component from the CIT Academy, which is where they teach officers how to deal with someone who is going through a critical incident or distress in their life.
Matt Shutes, Corporal at Pocatello Police Department said, "So for us it's just a great way to get the word out on what we're doing and for people to spread the word I mean that for us community commitment that’s what we're trying to push and so we want to see people come in here and interact with them so they can go back out and tell everybody else."
Applications are being accepted through March 11th.
You can apply here: https://www.pocatello.us/612/Citizen-Police-Academy
