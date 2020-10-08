A City Clerk is set to retire after over 17 years with the City of Pocatello.
Ruth Newsom began working for the City of Pocatello in 2002 as a Deputy Clerk.
Some highlights of her career or memories she had was seeing how technology evolved as she first began taking notes in shorthand which became a digitized system.
She also reorganized all of the city's records which are now much easier to access department wide, as well as seeing the Northgate Project come to fruition as well as Pocatello Square.
Ruth Newsom, City Clerk, Pocatello said, "After retirement, I plan on I have a sister who wants to travel so her and I are going to do that together. I also want to do some volunteer work in the community."
Her last day will be October 30th.
