With the election just weeks away, KPVI’s Deanne Coffin has been talking to Pocatello City Council candidates.
City council candidate Chris Stevens is running for seat one.
Stevens is going door to door talking to residents about community concerns.
She says there are three main issues she hears over and over again.
Number one is the budget.
“Find out why does it cost us so much I taxes and what are we getting that other communities aren’t getting or why does it cost us more to have the same things that other communities have,” says Chris Stevens, Candidate, Seat One.
She says Pocatello has the advantage of having a university that could help the city manage the money.
“Really drilling down and doing maybe something like an efficiency audit,” says Stevens.
Another issue she’s focused on is the moral of city employees.
“We want respect. We do not feel respected. We don’t feel as though our expertise and our knowledge is valued,” says Stevens.
She says asking for information is key to making important decisions.
“The first thing I would do is acknowledge the fact that they are the experts and I would do that by going and talking to them. Talking to department heads, people in departments, making myself available over coffee, say come and talk to me,” says Stevens.
And the final issue is lack of communication and accessibility.
“I don’t hear the voice of the 50 percent of our population that is really struggling and functioning pretty much at a survival level, even though they’re working,” says Stevens.
If elected, Stevens plans to do town halls and go to various neighborhoods on a regular basis.
“Meet me in a park. I’ll be in a lawn chair, nothing fancy. I’ll have a notebook, maybe a dog and come and talk to me and tell me what’s working in your neighborhood and what’ not, because we’re not accessible enough. It’s very difficult and I hear that over and over and over again, I can’t get through, nobody will listen,” says Stevens.
Stevens says she’s spent almost 25 years in public education. In fact she retired from being the principal at Hawthorne Middle School.
She says with her administration and project management experience as well as her community activism, she feels like she’s the best candidate for the job.
“So I can use my organizational skills, my administrative experience, my budgeting and financial background. The fact that I built a 501C3 corporation, I can use all of those skills plus my compassion for people,” says Stevens.
Other candidates running for seat one on the city council are incumbent Jim Johnston, Paul Schmidtlein and Dale Spencer.
The general election is set for November 5th.
