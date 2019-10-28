KPVI takes a look at the last candidate running for Pocatello City Council.
Candidate Don Zebe tells us why he deserves seat three.
Jobs, jobs, jobs jumps out of a digital billboard sign. The campaign slogan for Pocatello City Council candidate and commercial real estate broker, Don Zebe.
Jobs, jobs and jobs. Even when I talk to people in the community, their biggest complaint is that their adult children would go to college and leave and get a job elsewhere and they don’t come home and we have an issue with that and that’s why I’m running, because of jobs, jobs and jobs,” says Don Zebe, Pocatello City Council Candidate, Seat Three.
But he says he’s also running for city council because of the tax issues and unnecessary spending in the city.
“Recently the city just announced, poor communication I might add, but just announced that they’re going to spend $90,000 dollars on a new city logo. That’s ridiculous. That’s not smart spending,” says Zebe.
Zebe says the ultimate goal is to reduce taxes and cut the budget.
He sat down with KPVI and showed how the budget doesn’t line up and how the city is spending money they don’t have and pulling from reserves.
In 2019 the budget from city revenue was $105 million dollars and the city spent $112 million dollars.
In 2020 the projected city budget is $118 million dollars of which they plan on spending $128 million.
“That is unacceptable to have a $16 million dollar swing in our budget that puts it all on the tax payers. We can’t continue to operate and function like that. The only way you are going to do that is get a business pro in there, which I am, to look at it. Work with city employees, find where the fat is and cut it,” says Zebe.
And he already has an idea of where to trim that fat.
“Right now we have a public information officer in the City of Pocatello. We never had one before, but we’ve got one now. So why do we need one? We don’t. I’d cut that. I’d cut other areas in spending, but you need employees to help you understand where you can cut those expenses and reduce taxes,” says Zebe.
Zebe says he’s the right candidate for the job because of his business sense. He says he’s brought in over 1,100 companies into the area. Costco being one of them.
“I work with the city fathers and it takes that kind of a person to be able to put those projects together. I’ve got vision and I’ve got a great desire. I love the City of Pocatello. I love the citizens. I love the workers of the community and in doing that, I’ve got the ability to analyze and understand and do process improvement, which none of the other folks have got,” says Zebe.
Others running for seat three on the city council are incumbent Roger Bray, Idaho Lorax, Ethan Ennis and Arlen Walker.
The election is set for November 5th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.