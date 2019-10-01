KPVI takes a look at another candidate running for Pocatello City Council.
“The only way to make things change is to be part of the change and so I thought well I’ll put myself out there and if people want change then they’ll vote for change,” says Claudia Ortega, Candidate for Pocatello City Council, Seat 2.
Claudia Ortega is running for seat two on the Pocatello City Council and her campaign slogan is ‘A Voice for the People.’
“There’s a lot of people in this community that don’t feel like they have a voice,” says Ortega.
Claudia works as a Spanish interpreter at the Federal Courthouse, but she says that’s not what qualifies her for a position on the city council. She says what qualifies her is being passionate about having a voice in the community.
‘I’m not a politician. I’m not a public speaker. I’m one of you. I’m a Pocatelloan. I live here and I’m concerned about this town and the people in this town and what you see is what you get. I’m always going to give you a straight answer and if I don’t have an answer, I’m not going to make one up. I will find the answer and then get it to you,” says Ortega.
She’s partnering with two other candidates in the race. Incumbent Roger Bray who is trying to retain his seat and Chris Stevens is who is running for seat one.
“Because we’re all three fiscally conservative and we really want to look at the budget. We are all three committed to making our first responders a priority in the budget and we want to bring relief to the people of this town with regards to the tax burden and the budget is the way to do that,” says Ortega.
Planning for growth is something Ortega feels is an issue with the city.
“Is this project sustainable or is this project going to be a drain on the residents, the property owners of this community, because if that’s what’s going to happen, then we need to re-think that project. Things need to be beneficial on the community, not a burden on the community,” says Ortega.
Claudia’s vision is to partner up with the university to help with the planning and growth of the city and utilizing the students is what could make that work.
‘If we can involve the school and those students, then maybe when those students graduate, they’ll feel like they’ve got a stake in this town and they’ll want to stay,” says Ortega.
Ultimately Ortega believes she’s the right person for this position.
“So if people want real and want honest, then they can vote for that. If they want more of the same, then they’re just going to keep voting the same in. It’s up to them,” says Ortega.
Other candidates running for seat two are Lance Kolbet and Colton Peterson.
The general election is set for November 5th.
