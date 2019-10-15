We’re nearing the end of the Pocatello City Council profiles.
Paul Schmidtlein is an Idaho State University alumni.
He also is a candidate for seat one of the city council
“I think Idaho State University is vital to Pocatello. It’s almost like the heartbeat of our city,” says Paul Schmidtlein, Candidate, Seat One.
He was also the founding member of the ‘Watershed Guardians.’
“Our watershed is so important. We’ve been building projects where there’s no water and so we had to bring water into projects. We need to start thinking smart. If we plan on growing and I don’t think growth is the solve all, end all problem to all things is just grow, grow, grow, grow. We need to quit ignoring problems and facing our problems and we need to protect our water because water is life,” says Schmidtlein.
Schmidtlein thinks the biggest issue the City of Pocatello is facing right now is the tax increases.
He says one way to fix that is limit tax increases for people that have owned their homes for a certain number of years, but new residents would pay a higher tax rate.
“We do not want to tax the elderly out of their homes. We want people to be able to live in their homes until they pass,” says Schmidtlein.
He also wants to see a boost in the economy through tourism.
“I think we need to get more signage into our city, just to help people understand how cool Old Town Pocatello is and some of the different places they can come visit and explore a historic western city. A city that has a relationship with the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, that was built by the railroad,” says Schmidtlein.
Schmidtlein says he would be an asset to the Pocatello City Council because as a city council member, he believes he has the ability and the desire to strengthen the relationship between the city and Fort Hall.
“That’s only going to help our city benefit Pocatello, so instead of having a adversarial relationship with Fort Hall, I will bring someone who can talk to the, you know talk to the people on the business council and have a working face to face relationship with them and build bridges, not put up fences with, but build bridges,” says Schmidtlein.
Schmidtlein refers to himself as the blue collar candidate.
“I know how hard it is to raise a family and to struggle and to have to switch jobs and you know I’m that candidate who stood by you at the post office and sorted mail. I’m that candidate who checked you out at the grocery store. I’m that candidate that went to school with you here and I’m still fighting for my family and I’m fighting for you. I fight for Pocatello,” says Schmidtlein.
Other candidates running for seat one on the city council are Incumbent Jim Johnston, Dale Spencer and Chris Stevens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.