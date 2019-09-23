The Pocatello City Council race is moving forward as it gets closer to the general election.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with another candidate…Arlen Walker who is running for seat three on the Pocatello City Council.
“GutenTag. Wie geht es Ihnen?”
Which is ‘Hello, how are you’ in German, as Pocatello City Council candidate Arlen Walker recaps on his years as a German language teacher.
Today Walker volunteers with PAWS, Portneuf Animal Welfare Society.
“I’m interested in, you know, the development of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. I’d like to see that move toward a non-kill shelter over time and basically I’d just likje to give something back to the community, serve my neighbors,” says Arlen Walker, Candidate for Pocatello City Council, Seat Three.
And on top of that, he’s the current President of the Bannock County Historical Society, but even with all of that on his plate, he says he has a lot to bring to the table if elected to the city council.
‘An open mind. A willingness to listen. The ability to weigh the issues, pro and con. Take input and make the decision based on what information, input facts and the citizens would help me with,” says Walker.
Walker says he has over 30 years of public education experience with being a teacher at Pocatello High School for 28 years and an education training coordinator for the College of Technology at Idaho State University for seven years.
Walker says he’s also got experience in the corporate world.
“I think that background and that experience, I was also President of the Teacher’s Association for a number of years, so I’ve had a lot of experience with contract bargaining and negotiations, so I think I just have a well-rounded unbiased program of just taking things as they come. Analyzing the issues and trying to do the best for what I think the city and the citizens would like to have done,” says Walker.
Other candidates running against Walker for Seat 3 are Roger Bray, Idaho Lorax Carta, Ethan Ennis and Don Zebe.
The general election is set for November 5th.
