A Pocatello City Council member is sharing her thoughts on a current issue with councilman Roger Bray.
Chris Stevens spoke to KPVI after the Pocatello Police, Pocatello Firefighters and the Teacher Unions called or Bray to resign after comments he made during a July 7th meeting.
Stevens says the mature thing to do would be to question the intentions of the words that Bray used in a conversation with local leaders.
"First of all, all the basic rules professional, mature communication were disregarded. People jumped on the band wagon. They had triangulated conversations and jumped to conclusions and I find it difficult to respect that frankly," says Chris Stevens, Pocatello City Council.
Stevens says there is a resolution to censure councilman Bray at this Thursday's city council meeting.
