Thursday night, three city council members took their oath of the office and another became the council's new president. After that big night, those council members are now looking forward to the future.
As soon as Chris Stevens was sworn into the Pocatello City Council to take her position at Seat 2, it was time to start working on accomplishing her goals as a civil servant.
Stevens says, "I believe that it would be very helpful to go through the legalities and then say basically folks what this means is."
Stevens wants city information to be more accessible and understandable to the community.
Claudia Ortega was sworn in as the new council person for Seat 2. She also has plans to make the public more involved in council goings-on.
Ortega says, "So, if you come in here and you're upset about something, and a decision was made, and you didn't like the outcome, what precludes any member from this council (or the mayor for that matter) from saying you know let's sit down these are the facts?"
Roger Bray was the third council person sworn in Thursday night to continue in his position at Seat 3. During his new term, he plans to continue pushing for financial change.
Bray says, "I really think we need to look at our budget and the way we construct it. I've been saying for a long time that we do it backwards because we always to the revenue part of it at the very end."
After the three council members took their oath of office, Heidi Adamson was selected to be the council's new president. In less than four years, she has seen seven council members come and go and welcomes changes in the council.
Adamson says, "I think it's good. We've had a really good opportunity as a council to work together and despite different personalities and different opinions, we always come together for the common good for our community. And so, that's been really great."
The next city council meeting is scheduled for January 9, 2020.
