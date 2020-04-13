City Council on Board with Video Conferencing Technology

A local city council is on board with video technology.
The Pocatello City Council chambers have been empty since the governor issued a ‘stay at home’ order.
Council member Chris Stevens says in order to effectively maintain social distancing, the council has stopped meeting as a group.
She says as of last week they’ve been doing video conferences regarding some city budget issues.
“I think it will be interesting even when we can meet together to think about how might we apply this technology at a city level, not just necessarily at a council level because perhaps there are some different ways that we could effectively do business,” says Chris Stevens, Pocatello City Council.
Stevens says she’s relieved they are able to continue the budget preparation cycle through video conferencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.