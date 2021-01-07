- Children under the age of 5.
- Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.
- Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, or communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
- Persons, including on-duty law-enforcement officers, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
- Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.
- Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain social distancing, as recommended by the CDC, from persons who are not members of the same household or party as the person.
- Persons who are incarcerated.
- Patrons of gyms so long as the gym is following a plan approved by the local health district.
- Outdoor and/or indoor public places where people can maintain social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
City council votes to keep mask ordinance in place
- Pocatello
After the Pocatello City Council voted on the mask ordinance Thursday night, Mayor Brian Blad gave the annual State of the City Address. At the end of the speech, the mayor thanked community members for their civility during a year filled with civil unrest and urged them "to treat people as … Read more
During the Pocatello City Council meeting Thursday night, city councilmembers voted to leave Pocatello’s face covering ordinance in place for at least another month. Councilman Rick Cheatum moved to repeal the ordinance. Councilwoman Heidi Adamson seconded the motion. However, all other coun… Read more
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District No. 25 reached out to the community on its social media to ask current Pocatello High students, staff and community members for imagery that can be associated with the high school's new Thunder mascot. The district will accept suggestions through January 15. Read more
The City of Pocatello will host their state of the city event tonight but as all things during the pandemic it will look different. Read more
Historic Downtown Pocatello is kicking off the new year with a ‘Stroll & Shop’ event. Read more
The City of Pocatello will host their state of the city event tonight but as all things during the pandemic it will look different. Read more
Historic Downtown Pocatello is kicking off the new year with a ‘Stroll & Shop’ event. Read more
