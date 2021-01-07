City council votes to keep mask ordinance in place
During the Pocatello City Council meeting Thursday night, city councilmembers voted to leave Pocatello’s face covering ordinance in place for at least another month.
 
Councilman Rick Cheatum moved to repeal the ordinance. Councilwoman Heidi Adamson seconded the motion. However, all other councilmembers voted in objection.
 
Councilman Roger Bray then moved to keep the ordinance in place for another month. He worries repealing the ordinance so soon after the holidays could be a mistake. Councilwoman Chris Stevens then seconded the motion. Both remaining councilmembers (Linda Leeuwrik and Claudia Ortega) voted in favor of the motion.
 
Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik wanted to assure the community of one thing during the discussion. 
 
"People on all sides of the issue are saying that their voices have not been heard. I just want to be very clear that all of us are trying to make the best decision that we can, and do what we think is best for Pocatello," she states. "If we voted differently than what you would have wanted or what your position is, it doesn't mean that we didn't hear you."
 
Under the ordinance, “every person shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction with persons other than household members.”
 
According to the City of Pocatello, exceptions are provided for:
  • Children under the age of 5.
  • Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.
  • Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, or communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
  • Persons, including on-duty law-enforcement officers, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
  • Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.
  • Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain social distancing, as recommended by the CDC, from persons who are not members of the same household or party as the person.
  • Persons who are incarcerated.
  • Patrons of gyms so long as the gym is following a plan approved by the local health district.
  • Outdoor and/or indoor public places where people can maintain social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
The ordinance will be revisited at the February 4 council meeting.
