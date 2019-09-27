The annual City Creek Cleanup Day will be held on Saturday, September 27 and is seeking volunteers.
Twice per year the Pocatello Running Club goes out on City Creek to clean it up to focus on projects such as removing dirt, cleaning shrubs, restoring areas along the parking lot, and cleaning up animal residue.
Saturday they will be focusing on trimming down overgrown parts of the trail and cleaning up an area that was once used as a camp site.
The meeting point for tomorrow will be at the lot across from Centennial Park off of South Grant Avenue.
Brian Flansburg, Member, Pocatello Running Club said, "It's kind of on us to take care of it to be good stewards. Every one of us that comes out here and uses the trail system is having an impact and this is a way to give back, to keep it perfect."
The Cleanup Day will be held from 8 am to 12 pm and all tools and bags will be provided for volunteers, including donuts as refreshments.
