Whether it be street murals or performances, the Pocatello Arts Council wants to give these grants to support artists from all angles.
Old Town Alley in Old Town Pocatello has been one area where these grants have been utilized.
"They have provided grants in the past for the project to purchase paint and supplies for the artists," said Program Director for Old Town Alley, Hiedi Yerbich, said the owner of the building wanted something appealing in the alley it was connected to.
"Michael the building owner expressed a desire to have art on his building and and we concocted the old town alley art exhibits," said Yerbich.
And Chair of the Pocatello Art Council Mark Cooper took notice of their work to lend them one of these art grants.
"I found them on Facebook where they had mentioned that they were going to do this wall behind there building," said Cooper.
Cooper said the reason for these grants all started with this alley project, and the response from the community was nothing but supportive.
"It really kind of started with the old town alley project and that received a lot of support within the local old town business area," said Cooper.
Both hope as time goes on, Pocatello's artistic visionaries will expand on what is already to many a work of art.
"We now have joined the mural community that already existed here and hope that it will continue to expand on to more and more buildings," said Yerbich.
"We want to continue to do that and continue to support the arts and artists," said Cooper.
