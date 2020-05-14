City Leaders Talk Budget

City leaders say they’re in the heavy lifting portion of budget determination right now.
Pocatello City Council member Chris Stevens says there’s not only a health crisis right now, but there’s also a financial crisis too.
She says that a significant number of tax payers in Pocatello are under financial duress because of Covid-19.
She believes the city council should be making efforts this year to reduce the ‘tax ask’ for tax payers.
“I’m waiting to hear the real compassion, empathy and sense of connection with our tax payers as human beings with extraordinary, real life problems now,” says Chris Stevens, Pocatello City Council.
Stevens says she would like to see a five percent reduction in next year’s budget in the number of tax dollars they ask from the citizens in Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.