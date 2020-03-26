Information provided by City of Chubbuck
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Chubbuck Parks and Recreation Department will be closing all playgrounds and restrooms in the city’s park system effective immediately.
City parks and trails are still available for use by residents. Officials continue to recommend citizens maintain appropriate social distancing of 6 feet or more.
