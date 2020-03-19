The City of Chubbuck is the latest municipality to declare a local disaster emergency because of the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Kevin England made the announcement Thursday morning. According to the mayor’s declaration, the local disaster emergency will last one week.
Just yesterday, Jefferson County, Idaho Falls and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes declared their own local emergencies. More cities and counties are expected to follow suit.
These declarations allow cities to ask for state and federal resources and seek state and federal reimbursement if the cost of the city’s response to the coronavirus reaches a certain threshold.
Chubbuck officials also announced restricted access to buildings on Tuesday.
The following is the new release sent by the City of Chubbuck.
Chubbuck City Hall remains open for business, all public services will still be provided on a daily basis. But as a precaution for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Chubbuck will be limiting access to City Offices starting March 17 at 9 a.m. Please use the drop box located at the south exit of the parking lot for all utility payments or any other information that needs to be dropped off for City Staff.
Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize phone or email first to contact City employees and officials as most issues can be taken care of through these channels. Citizens are also encouraged to utilize the City's
website, cityofchubbuck.us, to answer their questions, find forms, etc.
If a citizen must visit City Hall, Police Department or the Fire Department please be aware they will be required to call the number that will be listed on the door for assistance.
At this time, the regularly scheduled City Council meeting for Wednesday, March 18 will proceed as scheduled.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and self-evaluate for symptoms. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at coronavirus.idaho.gov, or siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php and cdc.gov.
To contact City Hall please call 208.237.2400 or email
If we work together, we can make it through.
Thank you for cooperation and patience.
https://cityofchubbuck.us/city-of-chubbuck-remains-open-with-limited-access/
