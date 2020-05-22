City of Idaho Falls Offering Relief for Those Struggling to Pay Utilities

The City of Idaho Falls is offering relief for those struggling to pay utilities.
Past city policy would suspend utility services for those who were 45 days past due on their bills, with a balance in excess of $25 dollars.
But due to the hardships from Covid-19, the city council voted to suspend its policy of shutting off service for customers who were past due.
As part of the plan, the city is permanently raising the overdue amount allowed from $25 to $50 dollars before being disconnected.
Also, starting July 1st, customers will not be disconnected unless they are more than 195 days overdue.
“A lot of people having a hard time and this was in recognition of that fact. They wanted to make sure that as we come out of this Covid-19 crisis, as people start to go back to work, that they have an opportunity to catch up on utility bills, that it’s not something that is so overly burdensome that they’re going to get shut off,” says Bud Cranor, City of Idaho Falls.
