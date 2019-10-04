Information provided by Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department
The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s is set to open the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena this weekend with sessions open to the public.
Public skate sessions will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Admission is $4 dollars for youth ages four to 12. Cost for patrons 13 and older is $4.75. Skate rentals are available for an additional $3.50.
“Come on down and enjoy some fun, quality time on the ice with the whole family,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Superintendent Chris Horsley. “It is a great way to kick off your weekend and a great way to kick off the ice arena season.”
The Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena is south eastern Idaho's premier ice facility that offers high quality hockey and ice-skating programs as well as non-skating recreation and entertainment events. The first floor consists of an 85 foot by 190 foot ice surface, large lobby area, rental shop, snack bar, and locker room facilities. This facility also hosts state hockey tournaments and figure skating competitions every year.
For more information on the ice arena hours, skating lessons, prices and other events, visit the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena page on the City of Idaho Falls website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.