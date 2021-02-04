City of Idaho Falls under parking restriction for snow removal

The City of Idaho Falls is under parking restrictions throughout the city as snowfall is on its way.
To ensure proper clearing of snow on city streets the city is restricting overnight parking.
The restriction was placed on February 3rd and will be lifted once the snow stops and roads have been cleared.
To see when your zone will be cleared you can view the map attached to the article or click here.
