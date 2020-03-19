From City of Pocatello news release:
The Pocatello City Council has adopted an Emergency Declaration to help the City in its response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
At Thursday’s City Council meeting, councilmembers approved the declaration that allows the City to proactively seek resources and officially coordinate the City’s efforts with Bannock County and the State of Idaho to respond to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The resolution activates the response of any and all applicable local or intergovernmental disaster emergency plans and authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance.
So far, no cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Pocatello.
The declaration comes after the Bannock County Commissioners and State of Idaho adopted their own respective declarations Monday and last Friday, respectively.
Under Idaho Code, “a declaration of a local disaster emergency is to activate the response and recovery aspects of any and all applicable local or intergovernmental disaster emergency plans and to authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance.” Meanwhile, Idaho Code defines an emergency as a “occurrence or imminent threat of a disaster or condition threatening life or property that requires state emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to save lives and protect property or to avert or lessen the threat of a disaster.”
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.
