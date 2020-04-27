The City of Pocatello and a local firefighters union have agreed to extend their current collective bargaining agreement for another year.
The city and the International Association of Firefighters Local 187 are in the last year of their four-year contract.
One reason for the extension is ensuring public safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Negotiations must be public because of open meeting laws, and right now that's tough to coordinate because of social distancing guidelines and the governor's stay at home order.
Also, the president of Local 187, Andy Moldenhauer, says that although Pocatello firefighters' salaries are lower than other comparable departments, they didn't feel it was the right time to negotiate wages.
“Currently, with as many people as there are out of work, and as many people as are having a hard time making ends meet, it just wasn't a good idea for us to go in and try to ask for more money,” says Moldenhauer.
“And so to go in and have negotiations, we felt like...there was a possibility we would lose more than we would gain."
In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Moldenhauer says firefighters are being more cautious on calls, using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and cleaning more frequently.
As of Monday, four Pocatello firefighters have been tested and no positive cases have been detected within the department.
