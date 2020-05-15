From City of Pocatello news release:
With Governor Brad Little’s announcement that businesses can move to Stage 2 of reopening, the following City of Pocatello departments will be making changes to their services.
Starting Monday, May 18, the Animal Services Department is expanding hours for appointment-only services from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call 208-234-6156.
Zoo Idaho will open to the public starting tomorrow, Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m. for weekends only. Entrance to the zoo will be capped at 300 people to allow for patrons to socially distance. Signs encouraging proper social distancing will be placed at high-traffic exhibits.
The Community Recreation Center will open Monday, May 18. Measures to ensure social distancing (e.g. every other cardio machine will be closed) and additional cleaning measures will be implemented. The multipurpose gym, steam room, eucalyptus room, and sauna will remain closed. Fitness class attendance will be capped at eight participants. All water fitness classes, swim lessons, dance classes, and public swim sessions remain canceled. Raquetball court use will be open to only those from the same household with a maximum of two patrons on the court at any time.
Tentatively, Bannock Baseball is planning to begin practices May 30 and spectators will be limited to immediate family members. Adult softball and soccer leagues are scheduled to start June 15. Picnic shelters are scheduled to reopen June 13. Meanwhile, park playground structures will remain closed until stage 3.
The Cemetery offices will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Monday, May 18.
Outside organizations seeking to use Parks & Recreation facilities are asked to contact Parks and Recreation Administration staff at 208-232-3901. Groups will be required to provide a Southeastern Idaho Public Health approved operations plan.
Starting May 18, the Marshall Public Library will begin offering curbside pick-up of items by appointment only. For more information on curbside pickup, visit marshallpl.org or call 208-232-1263. Tentatively, the Library is planning to reopen when Governor Little allows Idaho to move to stage 3 of reopening.
City Hall (Building, Engineering, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Mayor’s Office, Planning & Development Services, and Utility Billing) will continue to have limited access for citizens. Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize phone or email first to contact City employees and officials as most issues can be taken care of through these channels. Citizens are also encouraged to utilize the City’s website, pocatello.us, to answer their questions, find forms, etc. If a citizen must visit City Hall, they are asked to make an appointment. When they arrive, citizens will be required to call from the lobby the department they are trying to reach. A directory of City departments located in City Hall will be posted for citizens. An employee will then meet citizens at the interior doors. Floor markings are placed in the lobby indicating where citizens should stand while waiting.
To view the Stages of Reopening outlined by the Governor, visit rebound.idaho.gov/stages-of-reopening/.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.
