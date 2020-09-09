The City of Pocatello’s annual auction will soon be underway.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s annual auction is being held online only.
Items hitting the auction block this year include office furniture, vehicles, tools, heavy equipment, and more.
Bidding starts September 12 at 9:30 a.m.
Items will be available to view Friday, September 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Prime Time Auctions lot located at 3300 South 5th avenue, and the Pine Ridge Mall, in Chubbuck.
Prospective bidders with questions about the online auction can contact Prime Time Auctions at (208) 232-4912. Bids can be placed at primetimeauctions.com.
Proceeds from the sale of items are returned to the department from which the item came from.
