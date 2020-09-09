Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 34 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...FROST CONDITIONS ACROSS A GOOD PORTION OF THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN INCLUDING BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS, AND POCATELLO. . * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&