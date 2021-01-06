City of Pocatello extends COVID grant deadline

The City of Pocatello is extending its deadline for COVID-19 small business grants.
The deadline to apply is now January 13th by 5 pm.
The grant can allow Pocatello businesses up to $10,000 in aid for COVID related spending.
And while there are a few requirements that must be met, the big one is that businesses that have received previous COVID related aid cannot receive the grant money.
But for businesses still wanting to apply for the grant, the city says to provide as much information as you can.
Logan McDougall, Public Information Officer for the city, tells businesses to "honestly submit more than you think you need, more information is better. When the review committee goes to review those, if they need to go back and forth with the business or organization that can slow things down. So really submit as information as you can for the grant, it'll help speed up the process."
For more information on the requirements for the grant, click here.
Finished applications can be submitted to pocatellosmallbusinessgrant@pocatello.us.
