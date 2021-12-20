Garbage and recycling collection in the City of Pocatello will operate on schedule this week and next, despite the holidays.
The city said because Christmas and New Year's fall on Saturdays, there won't be any delay in collection.
The city also said that from December 27 through December 31, the department is offering its special holiday pickup to accommodate the overflow that comes with the season. Residents are asked to place extra bags and boxes next to their autocart on their regular garbage collection day.
Citizens are reminded not to place their Christmas trees out with the extra trash. Starting December 27, the city will provide drop boxes for tree disposal. The tree boxes will be removed on January 14.
Christmas tree drop boxes can be found at City Hall, Rainey Park and near the entrance to Sister City Park.
Remember to remove all lights and ornaments before discarding your tree.
