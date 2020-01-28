The City of Pocatello has added an 12th glass recycling bin.
The new three-yard glass dumpster can be found in the parking lot of Costco on West Quinn Road.
The city's been working with Costco to secure the bin for around a year.
City officials say this will provide an option for the north side of town, which was a hole in Pocatello's glass recycling service.
Glass collected around the community is sent to Momentum Recycling's facility in Salt Lake City, and then turned into materials like fiber glass insulation.
Since the program started in June 2018, the city's collected 265 tons of glass.
They've even had to up-size the bin at Albertson’s because of the program's popularity.
"Anytime you start a new project, there is some challenges but for the most part, people have been very respectful,” says Tom Kirkman,the Deputy Public Works Director for the City of Pocatello.
“There hasn't been a lot of trash put in. There hasn't been a lot of broken glass around the containers. Our sanitation department does a wonderful job, they check on them very frequently and they clean up any glass that may be on the ground. But Pocatello's really embraced this program."
Here's where all the glass recycling bins are located in the city:
- Sister City Park – Pocatello Creek Road and Satterfield Drive
- Portneuf Wellness Complex – 2375 Olympus Drive
- Pocatello City Hall – 911 North 7th Avenue
- Ridley’s – 911 North Main Street
- Albertson’s – 330 East Benton Street
- Old Town Pavilion – 420 North Union Pacific Avenue
- Idaho State University – Holt Arena
- Bannock County Landfill – 1500 North Fort Hall Mine Road
- Western Recycling – 3034 Garrett Way
- Pocatello Sanitation Building – 2405 Garrett Way
- Edson Fichter Parking – 570 Cheyenne Avenue (next to Indian Hills Elementary)
- Costco – 305 West Quinn Road
