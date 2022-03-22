The City of Pocatello has a new Public Information Officer.
Most of our viewers will recognize former KPVI anchor Marlise Irby.
In her role as the city’s PIO, Irby will assist the media in gathering information about events that impact the Gate City.
Before KPVI, she worked as a reporter in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Anchorage, Alaska.
“We are excited to have Marlise on our team. She brings an incredible level of experience in media that will prove invaluable for the City of Pocatello,” said Mayor Brian Blad.
Her first day on the job was Friday, March 21.
