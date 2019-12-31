City of Pocatello is Collecting Real Christmas Trees

The City of Pocatello is making it easy to dispose of your Christmas tree.
The city has been offering this service for about the last 20 years.
They have three drop off locations to take your tree to.
Those locations are Pocatello City Hall, Rainy Park and Sister City Park.
All trees have to be real and have all the decorations and lights taken off before dropping them off at one of the locations.
All the trees will be recycled for beautification projects in the city.
“Landfills are very expensive to construct and anytime we can divert waste from going into a landfill, it helps keep our rates low and it’s better for our environment and so when we bring those trees here, we can recycle those and use them for an alternative process in our parks department,” says Tom Kirkman, Deputy Public Works Director, City of Pocatello.
Kirkman says last year they diverted 13 tons worth of trees from the landfill.
The last day to drop off trees at any of the locations is January 8th.
