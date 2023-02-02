The City of Pocatello has a new website domain.
Instead of Pocatello.us, the city's domain including email addresses will now be Pocatello.gov.
A .gov domain is a trusted source for government agencies as each one is validated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
The new domain will also have increased security features.
The .gov domain is up and running.
