City of Pocatello will not mandate masks be worn in public at this time

This afternoon, the Pocatello City Council and Mayor Brian Blad voted on a public health emergency ordinance that would require masks be worn in public. Here's what that decision means for Pocatello residents.
During the meeting, which was at times was heated, council members referred to emails and discussions they've had with residents who are both for and against the mandate.
They also all expressed the need for residents to take upon themselves the personal responsibility of using precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19; precautions like wearing face masks in public.
However, after discussing the mandate more than an hour, the council passed a motion to not consider the ordinance at this time. It also allows the council the opportunity to bring the ordinance back for consideration at a future time if needed.
The council decided it will work with local health experts to create a community education campaign to teach residents more about COVID-19 and ways everyone can help slow the spread.
We'll have more information on the council's decision tonight on KPVI news at ten.
