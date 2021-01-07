City of Pocatello's State of the City

The City of Pocatello will host their state of the city event tonight but as all things during the pandemic it will look different.
Mayor Brian Blad and the Pocatello City Council will look at the city achievements for 2020.
Achievements such as the implementation of the Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship, the Mayor's Million Minute Marathon, and the city's COVID response.
Mayor Blad will also comment on the riots that transpired at the capital yesterday.
And while things may be tense for many Americans right now, the mayor wanted to remind everyone to be kind.
Mayor Blad says, "I would encourage people to treat people like people... instead of like objects, everybody is somebody. And we might be different in our looks, we might be different in our religion, we might be different in our origin of where we come from but we're all people and we all have feelings and we all need to treat each other like that. So, probably the biggest plea I have as a leader of the community is please continue to treat people as people and remember that we can disagree, but we can disagree civilly and that's what's important to me."
The State of the City will begin once the City Council meeting ends.
It will be live streamed due to restrictions in place from Governor Little's modified stage 2 plan. To watch the stream, click here.
