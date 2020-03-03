The FBI is in Rexburg continuing their work on the Lori Vallow Daybell case.
Media from around the nation, including KPVI’s Deanne Coffin, are finding their way to Rexburg for this story.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin spent some time at the FBI Mobile Command Center and talked with Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow.
“The main question on everybody’s mind is, where’s the kids,” says Earnest Lake, Rigby.
That is the unanswered question as the City of Rexburg prepares for the arrival of Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of 17 year old Tylee Ryan and seven year old Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, who have been missing since September.
Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of ‘JJ’ says that learning of Lori’s arrest in Hawaii was bitter-sweet.
“You know I was happy and I was sad. I was happy that she’s finally incarcerated and I’m sad that she still hasn’t said a single word about the children,” says Larry Woodcock, Grandfather of ‘JJ’ Vallow.
Rexburg couldn’t give KPVI much information, but they did say that the FBI Mobile Command Center is parked behind their station for convenience, so while they’re here, they have easy access to their equipment.
“I’m anxious to see how that plays out and I would really like to have some time to talk to Chad. I’ve said this so many time, you know, he needs to man up, but he also needs to look me in the eyes. I’m the grandfather and he really needs to answer some of my questions, man to man,” says Larry Woodcock.
KPVI went to Chad Daybell’s house, but no sign of Chad. The only sign KPVI saw was a ‘We are not speaking to the media’ sign and ‘No Trespassing and Private Property’ signs.
“Lori needs physiological help now. I really do believe that. I don’t think that she can deal with reality. That’s how I feel and I’m really sad about that because as I’ve said in the past, Lori was a wonderful person until the kids came up missing and I don’t understand her,” says Larry Woodcock.
Larry says he will travel to Rexburg on Wednesday to join his wife Kay who is already here.
He says when Lori arrives, he hopes he gets the chance to talk to her.
“I want her to tell me that she still has a soul and I really want her to tell me where the kids are and that they’re okay,” says Larry Woodcock.
But until he can see a change in Lori’s heart, he doesn’t feel any compassion for her.
“I am trying really hard to pray that my anger doesn’t interfere with everything that’s going on and I’m trying really hard to get to the point where one day I can say Lori I forgive you, because I’m not going to allow her to bring me to hell following her actions,” says Larry Woodcock.
But he hopes she has a change in heart as she flies back to Idaho.
“Lori you can end this today, on the flight. Just tell somebody, tell the officers. Tell somebody where those kids are and have them waiting for you when you land in Idaho,” says Larry Woodcock.
And at the end of the day, he’s just hoping for the best for everyone.
“At that point when they walk up and I get to hold ‘JJ’ and I get to tell him how much I love him, I can’t ask for any more than that, and I will forgive them. I might not like it, but I’m going to forgive them,” says Larry Woodcock.
Lori Vallow Daybell is said to be leaving Hawaii on Wednesday night and arriving in Eastern Idaho sometime on Thursday.
She has an arraignment hearing in Madison County on Friday at 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.