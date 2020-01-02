The City of Pocatello is asking for public input for a pair of grant applications through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
The first grant would fund trailhead improvements and erosion control efforts at the Cusick Creek Trailhead.
Proposed enhancements would include enlarging the parking area and re-grading the surface to limit erosion, adding signage about the historic water reservoir structures in the area and improving fencing.
The second grant would provide funding for Portneuf River access points for kayaking and canoeing on the river near Sacajawea Park and the Abraszewski Trailhead.
“We’ve been working last year with the River Vision on access points to the river upstream of Pocatello and then we did the Poky Portneuf Paddle and community interest and having more access points just exploded. It’s been awesome and so we want to continue that momentum and so we’re just putting in for more money to continue that and meet community interest and need for more river access and then continue to improve our access to our public land,” says Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Administrator for the City of Pocatello.
If the grant funds are awarded, improvements will be made in late 2020 or 2021.
