City Temporarily Suspending Water Service Shut-offs

The City of Pocatello is temporarily suspending water service shut-offs.
City officials are encouraging residents to continue to pay their utility bill as normal if able.
If residents are not able to pay their bill in full, they are asked to make payment arrangements with the utility billing department.
All arrangements must be done in writing and can be sent by email to utilities@pocatello.us or dropped in one of the city’s utility payment boxes.
Mayor Brian Blad says they are trying to do what they can to ease the burden on the community.
“But I think it’s important for people to remember though, they may not be getting shut off, but that bill is still accruing and so when this order lifts, I don’t want people to end up with a five or six hundred dollar bill that’s all due immediately and if they don’t get it paid, then they do get shut off,” says Mayor Brian Blad, City of Pocatello.
Mayor Blad says they encourage people to pay online. He says there is a three percent fee if they do pay online, but right now they are waiving that fee.
A date for when water service shut-offs will resume has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.