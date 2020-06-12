The City of Pocatello will resume water service shut-offs starting next month.
After suspending water service shut-offs since late March, the city will resume shutting off water for non-payment starting July 7th.
If residents are unable to pay their utility bill, they can make payment arrangements with the utility billing department no later than July 6th at 5:00 p.m.
All arrangements must be done in writing and can be sent via email to utilities@pocatello.us
They can also be dropped off in one of the city’s utility payment boxes.
“With us moving into stage four, everything is pretty much open now and people are back to work or working, so we’re going to start doing shut-offs on July 7th,” says Mayor Brian Blad, City of Pocatello.
Utility bills not paid in full by the due date on the bill or by payment arrangement date, service will be shut off and will incur an ‘out for shut-off fee’ of $40 dollars.
