A magic show is coming to Fort Hall this weekend.
The Clairvoyants will be at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel on Saturday night.
The family friendly show features a couple that does a mind-reading act and illusions.
The performed on 'America's Got Talent' in 2016 where they won second place.
Over the last three years they've headlined on 'America's Got Talent' live show at the Luxor in Las Vegas and just finished 500 shows and are back on tour.
The couple says it's never the same show wherever they go.
"The best thing is, every night is different, because there's always different people, different thoughts, different audience members coming on stage. We're in the audience with them, so it is an amazing fun show and we can't wait to perform for all of you guys," says Tommy Ten, Clairvoyants.
The show starts at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.
