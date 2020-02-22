Clean out those junk drawers, you may have hidden valuable collectibles inside

If you have a drawer filled with old buttons there may be a group in town that is a good fit for you.
Every fourth Saturday of the month, the Southeast Idaho Button Club meets at the Marshall Library in Pocatello. The club is a local branch a national historical society.
Holly Gregson is the secretary of the club. As a young girl, her grandmother introduced her to a favorite pastime: collecting buttons.
Her grandmother, Wilma Munn, was a member of a button club that existed in Pocatello at that time. Eventually though, the club ended.
However, a few years ago two members of that original group formed the current club. While buttons are at the center of the monthly meetings, that's not the only reason the group exists.
Holly Gregson says, "I feel like a lot of people are looking for friendship, community, something to do. And this is a great activity. We do not only do a lot of educational programs and those kinds of things, but we do some public outreach. We go out into the community. We do some different things."
The public is invited to attend the monthly meetings at the library.
And in June, the club is hosting the Idaho State Button Society's annual show at the Clarion Inn in Pocatello.
To learn more about the club, visit its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/southeastidahobuttonclub/
