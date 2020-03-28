With the Covid-19 virus on the rise, many are concerned about cleaning their spaces to protect themselves and their families.
KPVI met with cleaning experts who say reading the labels on your cleaning products is key to helping fight the virus and staying healthy.
Mason Clinger with Idaho Fire and Flood Restoration says not reading the labels is one of the most common mistakes people make when using their cleaning products.
Clinger says many people don’t know that when they use spray and wife solutions, those solutions don’t always work instantaneously.
Most products have to dwell on the surface for a period of time to be effective.
“Something like bleach will take 10 to 15 minutes of the dwell time on that surface for it to be effective and bleach can be extremely effective to clean bacteria and viruses, but it’s not going to be effective if they spray it and then wipe it,” says Mason Clinger, Idaho Fire and Flood Restoration.
Clinger says the dwell time for cleaning and disinfecting solutions varies from product to product.
