"Idaho's climate varies substantially right, we have dry semi-arid areas across the southern part of the state and then we have temperate wet forest in the panhandle of Idaho."
Dr. John Abatzoglou, Associate Professor and Climatologist at the University of California Merced, explains that there is quite a range of climates within the state of Idaho.
When broken down even more, Idaho typically sees drier summers and relatively wetter winters and springs.
Eastern Idaho is broadly classified as a high desert, as Alex DeSmet, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pocatello, tells us.
"Overall, we're kind of broadly classified as a high desert; which means high elevation, low precipitation."
As many Idahoans know there are mountains everywhere and they also play a huge part in our climate.
DeSmet says, "The mountains are the primary influencer of our precipitation patterns, our wind patterns, and our temperature patterns. So, the mountains really drive the day to day weather and the long term climate as well."
But how do the mountains affect what we see in eastern Idaho?
Dr. Abatzoglou explains, "You have these mountains that are really great at sort of collecting precipitation and they also create a rain shadow. And that results in some real interesting features especially as you get to the eastern slopes of some of these mountains and then the lower elevations there."
Leaving areas in the rain shadow, such as the much drier Snake River Plain, seeing very little precipitation.
While the Eastern Highlands see plenty of snow and support forests at their bases.
There's another big role the mountains play for eastern Idaho and it comes in the form of water storage.
Snow capped mountains aren't just a beautiful sight, as Dr. Charlie Luce, Research Hydrologist at the U.S. Forest Service, explains.
"So the snow lasts late into the summer and gives good long term runoff that helps backup the reservoirs."
Giving eastern Idaho a much needed resource throughout the year.
The next part in the series, we look at what changes have we recorded so far in Idaho.
