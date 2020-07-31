'Close the Digital Divide' technology drive

The coronavirus creates a huge educational disadvantage for families without a computer or internet access, if schools resort to remote learning. The Idaho State Board of Education says 176,000 students do not have a computer at home, and at least 30,000 don't have WiFi.
Idaho Business for Education wants to close the digital divide by collecting laptop and cash donations. They ask everyone to go through their closets and find their unused laptops (no older than 10 years) then drop them off a locations across Idaho.
Idaho Central Credit Union is teaming up with IBE and will have three drop off locations in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area next Wednesday (August 5) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Vice President of Community Relation at ICCU Laura Smith add, "I think it's important to note that District 25 (Pocatello/Chubbuck School District) is actually in very good shape as far as computers go. So, people in our community might think that there's not as much of a need but we cover all of region five. That includes regions like: Marsh Valley, Bear Lake, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Preston, all of that area. There is a need for computers and for money to either help buy computers or provide that internet access in our area."
The three locations to drop off donations are:
Citizen's Community Bank
280 South Arthur
Pocatello, ID 83204
Citizen's Community Bank
850 W Quinn
Chubbuck, ID 83202
Hirning Buick GMC
509 Yellowstone Ave.
Pocatello, ID 83201
For more information about how to donate, visit: http://www.idahobe.org/close
