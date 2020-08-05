As uncertainty around the new school year continues, Governor Brad Little declared August 5, 2020 Close the Digital Divide Day in Idaho. He said, "My priority is for all students to learn in the new school year, and connectivity and access to devices is an important part of providing learning to all students." Local organizations teamed up to help collect computers for students in eastern Idaho.
The coronavirus creates a huge educational disadvantage for families without a computer or internet access if schools resort to remote learning.
The Idaho State Board of Education says 176,000 students do not have a computer at home and at least 30,000 don't have WiFi.
On Close the Digital Divide Day local organizations, like Idaho Central Credit Union, joined forces to help students in eastern Idaho by "collecting computers for students who might need them if they aren't able to go to school."
Idaho Central Credit Union set up three drop off locations at businesses in Pocatello and Chubbuck. Their goal: 50 computers. Vice President of Public Relations Laura Smith says, "There is still a very big need for computers and devices for those students, and we just want to make sure we're helping to for all of the districts within our region."
Even though Close the Digital Divide is only one day, organizations across the state will continue to collect devices for students in need. Smith adds, "Even if people aren't able to come down today, they can get in touch with us and we can collect those computers at a different day."
For more information about how to donate, visit http://www.idahobe.org/close
