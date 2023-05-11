Lori Vallow Daybell's fate is now up to a jury.
The prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments Thursday, wrapping up a 27-day trial.
After six weeks, all 18 jurors remained in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial but only 12 can deliberate.
After closing arguments Thursday, six were randomly drawn as alternates and were excused. The remaining jurors will have to come to a unanimous verdict.
The state started their closing arguments they way they opened the trial - by describing what they feel the theme of the trial is.
"Money, power, and sex," said Prosecutor Rob Wood who led the closing arguments. "Beginning Oct. 2018 Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell set in motion a series of events that led to three horrific murders in the state of Idaho."
Wood reviewed some of the key evidence they presented at trial, including text messages between Lori, Chad and Alex Cox. Wood also reiterated the GPS data and Lori's hair found on the duct tape on the plastic bag wrapped around JJ's body.
While showing pictures of JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, Wood told the jury the state met their burden of proof, so he urged them to reach a guilty verdict.
"What does justice for these victims require? "t requires a conviction for each and every count," Wood said.
Meanwhile the defense said Lori "spent her whole life protecting her children" and tried to paint her as a good mother.
Jim Archibald tried to put much of the blame on Chad, saying he manipulated Lori through her religious beliefs and vulnerability.
He disagrees with the state's theme of money, power, and sex.
"What do we know about Chad Daybell and money? He's an author who's gone bankrupt because he can't sell enough stupid books about the end of the world," Archibald told the jury during his closing argument.
"Lori wanted to ditch Charles Vallow who makes $400,000-$500,000 a year and go to Chad who makes $20,000-$30,000 a year? And she wanted to do that for money? In my math that just doesn't add up."
He also questioned whether sex was really a motive.
"When you use common sense and reasoning and you look at pictures of Chad and you look at pictures of Charles, is there a physical attraction? Going from Charles to Chad, is that a trade up or a trade down?" Archibald asked.
The state, and Rob Wood, got the final word.
“The defense says she's not a killer. She's a killer," he said.
"Don't let Lori pin this all on one other person. She was 100% involved in this. All the evidence points to that."
Several community members were in the Madison County Courtroom viewing room Thursday and spoke with KPVI after.
"I think they have done such a great job," said Jeanine Hansen, who has followed the case from the beginning. "The prosecution has pulled it together so well."
"I thought Rob Wood did a wonderful job for the prosecution," said Mindy Heiner, from Rexburg. "He was clear, he was direct, he was confident."
And Jim - he did really good. when he got choked up that was pretty powerful..." :44
While Hansen gave Archibald credit for doing his job feeling "he did really good", Heiner was less impressed.
"He was trying to shift blame," she said. "He was trying to make Lori out as a good mother, he mentioned that lots of times."
But in the end, Heiner said, they are Lori's kids and she did nothing.
"So for me it fell on deaf ears," Heiner concluded.
Lori is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of JJ and Tylee; three counts of conspiracy to commit murder for JJ, Tylee, and Tammy; and one count of grand theft.
The jury will have to reach a verdict on each charge. Deliberations could take hours or days - however long the jury needs.
Once a verdict has been reached, it will be live streamed through Ada County Court and on Judge Boyce's YouTube channel.
