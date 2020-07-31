Loose change, it might be something you took for granted until recently. "We're seeing a shortage of coin throughout the nation and really it is a result of the overall decrease in flow of coin because of the situation we're in economically," explains Idaho Central Credit Union Vice President of Operation Brandi Dye.
When the pandemic hit and the economy shut down, Idahoans spent less money at local businesses. Dye adds, "Naturally, the businesses that are used to accepting and receiving lots of coin didn't; business slowed."
As the economy slowed down nationwide, so did the United States Mint. Dye explains, "Initially with COVID, the Mint did slow the production and they've since picked up to their usual production levels."
Now, many people are finding it hard to find businesses that accept cash even in East Idaho. This means doing simple things like laundry (at a laundromat) can become difficult tasks.
If you need change, the local branch of the bank you use may be your best bet. Dye says, "We at Idaho Central are definitely able to help in that scenario. We're here for you in the cases where you really need it. We're always going to encourage electronic means, but when you really need it we're definitely here to help and I'm sure many local institutions are the same."
Even though the Mint is producing coin at its usual rate again, it will be a while before it makes its full impact on Idaho. However, you can help today. "For people who like to store spare change, now is definitely the time to bring that in. You don't have a specific need for it? Take it into your local institution so that we can start to build the inventory back up and start increasing the flow of coin again," explains Dye.
During the coin shortage, some banks are offering special incentives to get their customers to bring in their loose change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.