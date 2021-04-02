A giant cold storage warehouse facility is moving forward.
CEO of Bannock Development, MiaCate Kennedy says Frigitek will begin construction in a couple of weeks.
The Texas based company is a temperature-controlled space that specializes in providing shipping for agricultural products.
They broke-ground near the Pocatello Regional Airport in July of last year.
“Because of the pandemic, there was a little bit of a slowdown, but didn’t have anything to do with the company itself. It just was the pandemic and a slowdown and they’re going to start working with the Inter-model locally and we will see Frigitek coming,” says MiaCate Kennedy, CEO, Bannock Development.
It’s not clear when the facility will be complete.
