Cole Chevrolet Donates $1,000 to Business Women of Pocatello

Monday afternoon, the Business Women of Pocatello received a donation from the Cole Chevrolet auto group.
The Business Women of Pocatello is a non-profit that helps women-run businesses.
They received $1,000 to help continue their efforts within the Pocatello community.
The non-profit contributes to these businesses in the form of cash grants funded from donors.
"So this year it's looking a little bit different from us, but we've really gotten a lot of help from a lot of businesses in the community; art being probably the biggest sponsor we have."
The group says it's grateful for all donations, big and small.
