Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Sunshine in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.