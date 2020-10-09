A local vehicle dealership has a new owner, and it’s someone a lot of people are familiar with.
Cole Chevrolet on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello has purchased Pocatello Nissan Kia which is just down the road on Flandro Drive.
Even though the ink is still drying on the purchase, Cole Chevrolet has been looking to expand their business for the last two years and the actual deal has been in the works since February.
The name will change to Cole Nissan Kia, and while the previous owners were community driven, the new owners say they will be even more community focused.
And with the growth of new housing in the area that is in the pipeline, the owners believe that this was the right time to expand.
Art Beery, the Executive General Manager of Cole Chevrolet says, “So many things are going on in Northgate, the lack of housing if you will, kind of tells you that people are moving in. We’re feeling it at Chevrolet that the growth is there and so we feel that this is a good time to expand our brand and to cultivate all of the things we have done and really to jump on what this dealership has done here at the Nissan Kia store.”
And while many industries have taken a big hit during the pandemic, locally, housing and vehicle sales have proved to be resilient, which might be attributed to people’s need to feel safe.
“I think they wanted transportation that was going to get them there and make sure their families were taken care of," explains Beery, "and probably the other thing is that we were one of the essential businesses, we’re open and people had time to go and search for what they were really needing for their families. And so I think all in all it was just time for people to change their vehicle and find something that was good for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.